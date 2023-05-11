FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads the Regina Caeli prayer at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis appealed to countries on Thursday to manage waves of migrants as best they can and to expand channels for their safe and regular movement, as the United States grapples with a surge of new arrivals at its southern border.

Francis made his comments in his message for the Roman Catholic Church's annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose title this year is "Free to Choose Whether to Migrate or to Stay."