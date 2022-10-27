Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis greets a faithful during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 21, 2022.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

Pope Francis warned priests and nuns against watching pornography online and urged them to delete it from their phones to avoid falling into temptation.

The 85-year-old pontiff told a Vatican session that porn on the internet was "a vice that so many people have . . . even priests and nuns," in response to questions about using digital and social media responsibly.