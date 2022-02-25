Pope went to Russian embassy to express concern over war to Moscow envoy Reuters Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday and relayed his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Moscow's ambassador, the Vatican said.It was believed to be the first time a pope has gone to an embassy during a conflict. Usually ambassadors are convoked by the Secretariat of State.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent about 30 minutes at the embassy. Bruni would not comment on a report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican's mediation.(Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Bedford ZBA votes against Bedford church's rehearing appeal ADL, temple leader condemn anti-Semitic messages left by NH man Pope leads crowds in prayer for peace in Ukraine Request News Coverage