Congolese faithful attend a gospel music festival organized as part of the Pope's Francis visit festivities in Kinshasa

Fridolin Ambongo Besungu Cardinal of the Democratic Republic of Congo puts his hand on the head of a faithful during a gospel music festival organized as part of the Pope's Francis visit festivities, at the parliament theater in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 29, 2023.

 LUC GNAGO/REUTERS

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE  - Pope Francis was flying to Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday for a visit that will highlight the human cost of protracted conflict and exploitation of the vast central African country's mineral wealth.

The 86-year-old pontiff is expected to land in the capital Kinshasa around 1400 GMT. After a welcome ceremony and a meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi, he will give a speech to authorities, diplomats and representatives of civil society.

Pope Francis offers prayer in front of memorial for fallen in Kindu at Fiumicino airport, in Rome

Pope Francis offers prayer in front of memorial for fallen in Kindu at Fiumicino airport before his departure to Congo, in Rome, Italy, January 31, 2023. 
Congolese faithful attend a gospel music festival organized as part of the Pope's Francis visit festivities in Kinshasa

Fridolin Ambongo Besungu Cardinal of the Democratic Republic of Congo speaks during a gospel music festival organized as part of the Pope's Francis visit festivities, at the parliament theater in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo January 29, 2023.