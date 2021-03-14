Rabbi, volunteers offer Seder to-go for Passover feast

For the second year in a row, the Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center in Durham will be offering Seder to-go kits for people who will be celebrating the Jewish holiday Passover at home.
Passover begins at sundown on March 27 and ends at nightfall on April 4. Seder is a ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover.
Rabbi Berel Slavaticki and a group of volunteers distributed the to-go kits last year after the COVID-19 pandemic began in New Hampshire.
The Jewish Center is not hosting a formal community Seder again this year due to concerns of spreading the virus.
Slavaticki said he hopes people who get the to-go kits can feel like they are part of the religious community.
Each Seder kit includes a Haggadah, the text that depicts Jewish people’s liberation from slavery in Egypt. It also includes instructions for the Seder dinner, a bottle of kosher wine, handmade matzah and all the food for the Seder plate.
The food in each kit has been packaged in sealed containers and handled in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
A full Seder kit costs $50. Pick-up is free and delivery costs $10.
Volunteers will begin delivering the kits on Monday.
