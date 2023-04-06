Pope visits Casal del Marmo juvenile prison for foot washing Mass in Rome

Pope Francis washes the feet of an inmate at Casal del Marmo juvenile prison in Rome on Thursday.

 Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, appearing fully recovered from a bout of bronchitis, on Thursday began an intense four days leading to Easter urging priests to avoid fomenting division in the Church and washing the feet of inmates in a juvenile prison.

On Holy Thursday, Francis, along with dozens of cardinals and bishops and about 1,800 priests, gathered in St. Peter’s Basilica to renew the vows they took on their ordination.