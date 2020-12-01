The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a religious group in Richmond at odds with the Catholic Diocese of Manchester, used Facebook’s Giving Tuesday program to raise money for its school despite restrictions imposed by the diocese.
The Slaves, an ultra-traditionalist offshoot of a Massachusetts group founded by the late Rev. Leonard Feeney, were ordered to stop calling themselves Catholic in January 2019 under the terms of a letter from the diocese. The group was given an extensive list of prohibitions, including a restriction against raising money for a Catholic entity.
The leader of the group, Louis Villarubia, who goes by Brother Andre Marie, took to social media this week asking people to donate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary School, which the group operates in Richmond. Villarubia did not respond to a request for comment.
Rev. Georges de Laire, the episcopal vicar for canonical affairs for the Diocese of Manchester, said the fundraising for the school may fall just short of violating the 2019 restrictions. While the group cannot claim it is operating a Catholic school, it instead claims its school offers an education in the “Catholic tradition.”
“They know exactly what they are doing,” de Laire said. “It is not the first time the group has manipulated language in order to project official recognition by the Catholic Church.”
According to a statement on the diocesan website, the group is not supposed to imply in any way an affiliation with the church.
“The Immaculate Heart of Mary School is not a Catholic School, nor can it, or should it, present itself as such, or imply that it offers an education rooted in Catholic Tradition,” the statement reads.
The group is prohibited from having any priest celebrate Mass or any of the Catholic sacraments at its Fay Martin Road compound, and New Hampshire Catholics are warned to stay away.
“In the past, the Bishop of Manchester has granted permission for a priest in good standing to offer ministry at the Saint Benedict Center. This fact was manipulated by the Slaves and the Center to imply support or recognition by the Church,” the statement reads.
The Slaves run websites, including one called catholicism.org, and a school. They also publish books and produce radio programs. Villarubia continues to record a weekly web-radio show called Reconquest.
Villarubia, like the Slaves’ original founder, Feeney, has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks, which has garnered notoriety for the Slaves, including accusations it is a hate group. Villarubia has called Jewish people the “worst enemy of the Church.”
“We of St. Benedict Center must also hold a strong position against the Jews, or we would not be true to our foundation,” Villarubia said in a 1998 talk.