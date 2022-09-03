 Skip to main content
Restoring the grandeur of St. Joseph Cathedral

  • Updated
The Rev. Jason Jalbert gestures while giving a tour of the newly renovated St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester on Aug. 31, 2022.

Stepping inside the newly restored St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester feels like falling back in time.

Gone are the bland beige walls and the lime-green carpeting in place for the past half-century.

The Very Rev. Jason Jalbert, rector of St. Joseph Cathedral, gestures while giving a tour of the newly restored church in Manchester on Wednesday.
The reredos, or high altar, was installed ;;ed as
Hand-painted details including lilies, symbolizing St. Joseph, can be seen throughout the church’s restored interior.
The formerly beige interior of the cathedral has been transformed with a blue ceiling, brown arches over the nave, and colorful detail work throughout. The church remained open during a four-month restoration project.
Artisan Stacey Udave, of Buffalo, N.Y., paints the sanctuary at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester on Aug. 25, 2022. 
