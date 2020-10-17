The Most Rev. Odore J. Gendron, retired bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, has died at the age of 99.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Gendron, who was ordained in 1947, was the oldest living bishop in the United States, according to an announcement from the diocese about his death. He had lived for the past several years at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester.
A native of Manchester, Gendron studied at Saint Charles College in Sherbrooke, Canada, and completed his ecclesiastical studies at Saint Paul Seminary in Ottawa.
His first assignment as a priest was as associate pastor of Guardian Angel Parish in Berlin. Gendron later served parishes in Lebanon, Nashua and Pittsfield before becoming Diocesan Vicar for Religious for the French-Speaking Communities of Women. He served as pastor of Saint Augustin parish in Manchester from 1967 to 1971, when he became Diocesan Vicar for Religious full-time.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI named Gendron a Prelate of Honor with the title of Reverent Monsignor, and after serving in several leadership roles for the diocese, Gendron was appointed Bishop by Pope Paul VI in 1974.
Gendron retired as bishop on June 12, 1990.