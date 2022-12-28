FILE PHOTO: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is greeted by Cardinals as he arrives to attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is greeted by Cardinals as he arrives to attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 22, 2014 

 Max Rossi/REUTERS

ROME - Pope Francis appealed for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying the 95-year-old retired pontiff is "very sick" and asking God to console him and sustain him "until the end."

A Vatican statement soon after said that Benedict's condition had "worsened" because of "advancing age" but remains under control. Benedict is being monitored by doctors, it said.