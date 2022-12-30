FILE PHOTO: People gather following the announcement of the worsening of former Pope Benedict's health, at the Vatican

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter St. Peter's Basilica, the day after the announcement of the worsening condition of former Pope Benedict's health, at the Vatican, December 29, 2022.  

 REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - When Pope Gregory XII, the last pope to resign before Benedict, died in 1417, the world was not watching.

Gregory had stepped down two years earlier in 1415 and spent his remaining days in virtual obscurity hundreds of miles from Rome. He was quietly buried in Recanati, a town near the northern Adriatic coast.