Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a liturgy at Danilov Monastery in Moscow, Russia, September 12, 2022.   

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis leaves on Tuesday for a peace meeting of world religious leaders in Kazakhstan marked by the conspicuous absence of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine.

Kirill had been expected to attend the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and Francis had several times said he was willing to talk to him.

