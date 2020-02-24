MANCHESTER — The Capuchin friars — the brown-robed priests and brothers who took part in social advocacy efforts ranging from immigrant rights to safe housing — will leave the center city parish they have run for the past 30 years, they announced Sunday.
A leader of the Capuchins blamed a “terrible vocational crisis” for the provincial order’s departure from St. Anne-St. Augustin parish in July.
“Fewer men are joining, and many are leaving within the first five years after ordination,” said the Rev. Robert Abbatiello, the assistant provincial of the Province of St. Mary Capuchins, in a statement read at the church on Sunday.
The Capuchins took over the ministry at St. Anne Church in 1990 and merged it with the neighboring parish of St. Augustin Church in 2004.
The merged parish serves as the spiritual home to refugees and immigrants in Manchester, especially those from Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and Vietnam. Sunday masses are offered in three languages.
“The importance of a home is so essential for St. Anne-St. Augustin,” said the parish administrator, the Rev. Samuel Fuller.
The Capuchins were founding members of the Granite State Organizing Project, said GSOP leader Sarah Jane Knoy. Early efforts dealt with safe and affordable housing, she said.
Nowadays, priests and parishioners attend nearly all the organization’s vigils in front of the downtown federal building. That’s because church members at risk of deportation frequently have appointments with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she said.
“Everyone will miss the Capuchins because of the special humility they bring to the priesthood,” Knoy said. “They take a vow of poverty, and they live it in the community they serve.”
Recently, the church and GSOP opened Central Latino, a drop-in center designed to provide legal help, English classes and translation assistance.
Their advocacy has brought them in conflict with church leaders.
In 2017, former pastor Joseph Gurdak announced the parish would become a sanctuary church. Within days, Bishop Peter Libasci said no New Hampshire churches could be used as sanctuary churches if that meant housing people facing deportation.
Libasci later marched with GSOP outside the federal building.
On Sunday, Libasci attended all masses.
He said he has visited the center-city church more often than any other in the diocese because of its multicultural emphasis. He said the parish will continue the activities and efforts it has in place.
The bishop, who speaks fluent Spanish, also hinted he may take an expanded role.
“Now I’ll be closer,” Libasci said. “I pledge to you I’ll be very visible in ways you couldn’t imagine, in ways I never imagined.”
In his statement, Abbatiello said in the past three years two Capuchin pastors retired unexpectedly because of illness, including Gurdak in the fall of 2017. Over the same time, two associate pastors left the order, he said.
The Capuchins, who have provinces worldwide, trace their founding to St. Francis of Assisi. The most prominent living Capuchin is Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston.
According to the Diocese of Manchester, religious orders staff 10 other parishes in the state: Franciscans at Blessed Sacrament in Manchester and St. Thomas Aquinas in Derry; the Heralds of Good News at Mary, Queen of Peace Parish in Keene, St. Joseph Parish in Woodsville, and St. Mary Parish in Claremont; the Dominicans at St. Denis parish in Hanover; the Redemptorist Fathers at St. Matthew Parish in Windham; the Missionaries of our Lady of La Salette at St. Joseph Parish in Lincoln; the Order of St. Benedict at St. Raphael in Manchester; and the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter at St. Stanislaus Parish in Nashua.
“We have no indication that any of those are planning to leave,” said diocese spokesman Thomas Bebbington.