Six people attending a Christian tent revival in New Ipswich were injured and four transported to area hospitals Sunday afternoon when the large tent they were under collapsed during strong winds, fire officials said.
New Ipswich Deputy Fire Chief Gary Somero said in total six tent revival attendees were hurt, with injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to a broken arm. Four of the injured were transported from the scene for additional treatment.
Torben Sondergaard, pastor of the religious group Last Reformation Church, said in a Facebook video Sunday afternoon that a strong wind blew through the area around 3 p.m. on Locke Road where the revival was taking place, causing the tent to collapse in on itself.
“It’s almost like being in a war zone right now,” Sondergaard says in the video, walking past multiple ambulances and firefighters at the scene. “We had our revival meeting, it had been really beautiful, and then wind come. I’ve never seen any wind like this. Wind just came and took everything up. The tent, everything just went out. We were falling all over the place. We need your prayers.”
The tent revival is taking place on the Locke Road property owned by state Rep. Paul Somero.
In the video, Sondergaard walks through a large open room and pans his camera phone around the room. Emergency personnel can be seen and heard asking people who appear to be injured if they remember getting hit by something.
“People are in shock, people are shaking,” says Sondergaard. “We had just finished up. I’m just trying to get my head into what’s happening. Pray that everyone is going to be good. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Victims were taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Monadnock Community Hospital, and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster, Mass.
On Aug. 11, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn at gatherings of 100 or more people. Sununu issued the order before the tent revival began. Sununu’s order aims to cut down the spread of COVID-19 and requires people in gatherings of more than 100 attendees to wear face coverings.