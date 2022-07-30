SoulFest's last year at Gunstock

After this week’s festival, SoulFest will be moving to Massachusetts next year after 25 years in New Hampshire.

After more than 15 years at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, SoulFest organizers found out last year that the three-day Christian music festival attended by thousands seeking a spiritual experience would no longer be welcome.

This year’s festival, which opens Thursday, marks its last time at the mountain, which offers sweeping views of Lake Winnipesaukee from the summit. Next year, the event will move to a sprawling property in western Massachusetts.

Artist performs at SoulFest

SoulFest has typically drawn about 10,000 fans per day.
Candlelight service

To mark the final SoulFest at Gunstock, this year’s festival will include candlelight worship services each evening.
For King and Country

For King and Country, seen here performing at SoulFest 2019, is one of the headline acts at this year’s festival at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The Australian-born group performs Thursday evening.