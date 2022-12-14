Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 14, 2022.  

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts this year and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the hunger and cold of winter.

The pope, who has been making appeals for Ukraine at nearly every public event since Russia invaded its neighbor in February, made the unscripted plea at the end of his weekly general audience.