Funeral of former Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Pope Francis presides over the funeral Mass for former Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Thursday.

 REUTERS

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis led the funeral of former Pope Benedict on Thursday, tenderly touching the coffin of his predecessor as he stood supported on a cane before tens of thousands of mourners, with some calling for the late pontiff to be made a saint.

Benedict’s death Saturday brought to an end a decade of the former and present pope living side-by-side in the Vatican and it was the first time in more than 200 years that a pontiff had led the service for his predecessor.