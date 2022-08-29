FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI meet with new cardinals at the Vatican

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attend a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican, November 28, 2020.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - The Catholic Church's cardinals have converged in Rome for a slate of official events that started Saturday when Pope Francis elevated 20 new churchmen to their exclusive club. Next on the agenda is two days of discussions, beginning Monday, about reforms to the Vatican constitution.

But just as crucially, there is also an unofficial agenda.