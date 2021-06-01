Daniel Mikolajewski, Cuong Van Nguyen, and Roarke (Rory) Traynor began the final step of their formation for the priesthood when they were ordained to the transitional diaconate by Bishop Peter Libasci at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester on Saturday, May 29.
The Ordination Mass was live streamed on the Saint Joseph Cathedral website and can be viewed on-demand at www.youtube.com/catholicnh.
The diaconate is the first of three ranks of ordained ministry in the Catholic Church, which also include the priesthood and the episcopacy, or the ministry of a bishop.
Men studying for the priesthood are ordained as transitional deacons prior to beginning their final year of study before ordination to the priesthood. Deacons are able to preach at Mass, baptize, and celebrate weddings.
“In the context of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the foundation for their ministry, Deacons Mikolajewski, Traynor and Nguyen accept the role of ordained ministers of charity as they continue their formation toward priestly ministry,” said Rev. Libasci in a statement. “As deacons in the church they are historically sharers with the bishop in care for the poor, seeking to fulfill the mandate of Jesus Christ. They receive the Book of the Gospels with the admonition to ‘believe what you read, teach what you believe, practice what you teach.’”
Mikolajewski, son of Gregory and Barbara Mikolajewski, grew up in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where he was a member of Saint Nicholas Parish and graduated from Public General High School No. 9.
He worked in retail before entering the Major Theological Seminary for the Diocese of Bydgoszcz.
He later entered the Novitiate of the Canons Regular of Saint John Cantius in Chicago and was later accepted into the theology program at Saints Cyril & Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan, where he will begin his fourth year of Theology this fall. He was vested at ordination by Rev. Robert Slaton, a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, and has a summer assignment at the Parish of the Assumption in Dover.
Cuong Van Nguyen is the son of Vy and Sinh Nguyen. A parishioner of Ke Gai Parish in the Diocese of Vinh, he grew up in Nghệ An Province, Vietnam, and attended Thai Lau High School.
He earned an associate’s degree in philosophy from Saint Joseph Jesuit Scholasticate in Vietnam, and volunteered teaching catechism and English at parishes in Vietnam. He will begin his fourth year of Theology at Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, Conn., this fall.
He was vested at ordination by Rev. David Harris and has a summer assignment at the Parish of the Holy Spirit in Keene.
Traynor is the son of James H. and Janice Traynor. A parishioner of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton, he grew up in Chester, and was homeschooled throughout elementary and high school.
He worked as an accounting assistant before entering Our Lady of Providence Seminary in Rhode Island, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Providence College. He will begin his fourth year of Theology at Saint Meinrad Seminary in Saint Meinrad, Ind., this fall.
He was vested at ordination by Rev. Volney DeRosia and has a summer assignment at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
The Diocese of Manchester currently has 12 men preparing for the priesthood at seminaries in Brighton, Mass.; Providence, R.I.; Saint Meinrad, Ind.; Orchard Lake, Mich.; and Cromwell, Conn.