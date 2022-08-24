Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina is pictured in a TV studio in Moscow

Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian politologist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 21, 2022.

 TSARGRAD.TV/VIA REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican on Wednesday criticized Pope Francis for referring to Darya Dugina, daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist, who was killed by a car bomb near Moscow, as an innocent victim of war.

It is highly unusual for ambassadors to the Vatican to criticize the pope publicly.