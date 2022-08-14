Pope Francis leads Angelus prayer

Pope Francis waves as he leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican August 14, 2022. 

 VATICAN MEDIA

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis said on Sunday that the war in Ukraine had distracted attention from the problem of world hunger and called for urgent food aid to stave off looming famine in Somalia.

"The people of this region, who already live in very precarious conditions, are now in mortal danger because of drought," he said at his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, referring to the Horn of Africa.