VATICAN CITY - Roman Catholic bishops should discuss how the Church can be more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people and the divorced, and reflect on how to give women more decision-making power and allowing them to be ordained deacons, a Vatican document released on Tuesday said.

The 50-page working document for a global synod of the bishops also proposes discussion on allowing married men to become priests in remote areas - a possibility that Pope Francis put on hold following talks in a similar meeting in 2019.