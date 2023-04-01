Pope Francis holds general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis sits during a general audience at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, March, 29, 2023.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - The Vatican on Thursday formally repudiated the colonial-era "doctrine of discovery," used centuries ago to justify European conquests of Africa and the Americas, saying "it is not part of Catholic Church teaching."

The Vatican acknowledged in a statement from its culture and human development departments that papal documents from the 15th century were used by colonial powers to give legitimacy to their actions, which included slavery.