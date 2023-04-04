FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is seen next to the statue of Italian Jesuit Matteo Ricci, the first builder of church during the Ming Dynasty, at the entrance of Beijing South Catholic Church in Beijing

VATICAN CITY - Chinese authorities have appointed a new bishop to Shanghai, the largest Roman Catholic diocese in China, the Vatican said on Tuesday, in an apparent violation of a bilateral pact between the two states.

The Holy See was informed "a few days ago" of the decision by China to transfer Bishop Shen Bin from Haimen, in Jiangsu province, to the diocese of Shanghai, the Vatican said.