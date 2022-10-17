Pope Francis holds the Regina Caeli prayer at the Vatican

Faithful attend the Regina Caeli prayer led by Pope Francis, in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

 VATICAN MEDIA

VATICAN CITY - Three years ago, Pope Francis said the Catholic Church was committed to eradicating the "evil" of abuse. The pope and other church leaders drew up new guidelines to handle accusations. They pledged transparency. They said victims' needs would come first.

"A change of mentality," Francis called it.