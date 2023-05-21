A sister with the Daughters of Mary Mother of Healing Love places a hat once worn by Saint Manuel Gonzalez Garcia on the head of Kristen Downing de Almeida during a service on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church/St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.
LACONIA — The faithful came out in strength Saturday to Sacred Heart Church/St. Andre Bessette Parish for the first-ever New Hampshire Catholic Expo and to venerate relics of Saint Manuel Gonzalez Garcia and Carlo Acutis, a teenage video-game playing, computer programmer who is the first Millennial beatified by the Church.
Gonzalez Garcia (1877-1940) was a Spanish bishop who was canonized in 2016, while Acutis (1992-2006) was an English-born Italian who is referred to as “Blessed,” the second of the three stages to sainthood.
A bone from one of Gonzalez Garcia’s hands and a hat he wore, as well as a piece of Acutis’ heart, traveled throughout New Hampshire in recent weeks, culminating with the arrival of the relics at Sacred Heart Church/St. Andre Bessette.
Among those who came to venerate the relics was Kristen Downing de Almeida of Plymouth.
“We all need to draw closer to God and He blesses us all when He brings His blessed closer to us,” said Downing de Almeida, who is a congregant of St. Matthew Church/Holy Trinity Parish.
Moments earlier, Downing de Almeida knelt before the altar in Sacred Heart Church/ St. Andre Bessette Parish to venerate the relics, which were presented to her by two sisters from the Daughters of Mary Mother of Healing Love. The sisters then placed Gonzalez Garcia’s hat on her head.
The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, who celebrated a Vigil Mass after the veneration and expo, said the Daughters of Mary Mother of Healing Love deserved credit for both of Saturday’s events and Sister Esther Marie spoke on behalf of her community, which has a house of formation in Manchester and an apostolate in Rochester.
In 2022, as part of the National Eucharistic Revival, which is a movement “to restore understanding and devotion to this great mystery here in the United States by helping us renew our worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist,” Libasci commissioned the Daughters of Mary Mother of Healing Love to be his team for the Eucharistic Revival in the Granite State.
“The legacy of Catholicism in New Hampshire is so deep and so broad,” said Esther Marie, noting that the relics tour has visited both “little churches and cathedrals” with the goal of reinvigorating interest in Jesus and the Eucharist.
The tour has been “wonderful,” she said, and has made visible to her and others the “the faith of the faithful.” Additionally, the tour’s emphasis on the relics has helped educate some Catholics about them and the fact that Jesus is present everywhere, including in the relics and in the Eucharist.
Esther Marie said she received “very good feedback” about the expo, which showcased 42 Catholic organizations, ministries, schools, camps, programs and retailers in New Hampshire.
“People felt very connected,” she said, “which is what we were hoping,” and Christ is “the glue” that makes those connections hold.
According to Tara Bishop, who is the communications director for the Diocese of Manchester, there are 210,000 registered Catholics in New Hampshire who worship at 88 churches throughout the state. The Diocese has 72 priests, she said, including some who’ve come back from retirement.
In 2008, the Diocese, citing a shortage of priests, announced the consolidation of Laconia’s three churches — Sacred Heart, St. Joseph and Our Lady of the Lakes – into St. Andre Bessette Parish, the core of which is Sacred Heart.
While Our Lady of the Lakes was subsequently sold, the fate of St. Joseph Church was in doubt until March when the Diocese announced that it would be kept open as a day chapel and columbarium.