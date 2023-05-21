Kristen Downing de Almeida

A sister with the Daughters of Mary Mother of Healing Love places a hat once worn by Saint Manuel Gonzalez Garcia on the head of Kristen Downing de Almeida during a service on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church/St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — The faithful came out in strength Saturday to Sacred Heart Church/St. Andre Bessette Parish for the first-ever New Hampshire Catholic Expo and to venerate relics of Saint Manuel Gonzalez Garcia and Carlo Acutis, a teenage video-game playing, computer programmer who is the first Millennial beatified by the Church.

Gonzalez Garcia (1877-1940) was a Spanish bishop who was canonized in 2016, while Acutis (1992-2006) was an English-born Italian who is referred to as “Blessed,” the second of the three stages to sainthood.