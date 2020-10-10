A Bedford church will hold two candlelight vigils to mourn those who have died from COVID-19, including the 450 who have died in New Hampshire.
The vigils, set for Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., both at Bedford Presbyterian Church, will happen at the same time as 22 other vigils across the country, explained Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, in a news release.
Anyone who attends in-person must wear a mask and stand six feet from others. There will also be an option to attend online.
Wells said in a statement that the United States has failed to contain the coronavirus, as other countries did in the spring and early summer.
"Many of our family members did not need to die, and we grieve," Wells said. "Faith rituals have power to express this grief and begin the healing process."