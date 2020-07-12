Bo Chancey, senior pastor at Manchester Christian Church, greeted his flock in person for the first time in four months with a simple declaration.
“OMG!” he said, which prompted cheers that filled the auditorium of nearly 100 people Sunday morning. “Oh my God.”
He assured them the phrase doesn’t take the Lord’s name in vain, but is an expression of surprise or shock.
“I feel like we’ve had a lot of OMG moments in 2020,” Chancey said in launching a new sermon series aptly titled, “Oh my God.”
In-person church services across the state and entire country look different since most transitioned to online-only platforms in mid-March to help stop the spread of COVID-19. At Manchester Christian, capacity is about 50% and no gatherings take place before or after services.
There are no in-person children’s programs and the cafe is closed per state restrictions.
The state lifted more strict restrictions on houses of worship at the end of May, but many have waited to allow the public back. Others have decided to stick to online for now.
Manchester Christian, a non-denominational church, started its phase one regathering plan on Sunday. The plans will be reevaluated each week, said Jeremy Peterson, executive pastor.
“For the people who are ready to come back, we are ready to have them,” he said.
The church — one of New Hampshire’s largest — typically draws about 2,500 people between its three campuses in Bedford, Concord and Manchester. Three years ago, it launched an “online campus,” which drew about 1,000 participants even before the pandemic. On average, 3,000 viewed the service on YouTube, Facebook or other online platforms during the closure.
The church’s online services are still available for those who feel uncomfortable, Peterson said.
“We realized the numbers in New Hampshire were either stabilized or one of the few states that actually dropped in the number of cases,” he said.
Anxious to get back
On Sunday, nearly a half-dozen people waited outside Manchester Christian Church on Wellington Road to get in about a half-hour before the service started.
Masks were strongly recommended. Hand sanitizer bottles were spread around.
Once seated, some worshippers kept their masks on. Others didn’t. The 500-seat auditorium had about 250 seats removed to adequately provide social distancing. Chairs were arranged in rows of between two and five to allow families of varying sizes to sit together.
The live band with guitars, drums, bass and keyboards filled the auditorium with the latest worship songs, including “Great Things” by artist Phil Wickham.
Melissa Swirbliss of Derry returned as an aisle host to greet people and help individuals and families pick seats. She has volunteered for nearly eight years.
“It felt amazing, because I have missed the connection,” she said. “We enjoy our online services, but it is hard not to congregate because these people are my family. It has been a little bit challenging because some of my friends I haven’t been able to see as often. I see them here and that is how I connect.”
In attending the church for 4½ years, Debbie Dlutowski of Manchester said she had no hesitancy about being at the service.
“I’ve missed it, so so much,” she said. “I’ve missed my church family and being together with them. There is nothing like it — you can’t describe it — how the feeling is when you miss your church family.”
She wore a mask the entire service, even while singing.
“It didn’t bother me,” she said. “I want to protect the people that I worship with and I hope people will do the same for me.”
Bringing comfort
During his 30-minute sermon, Chancey said God brings comfort during times of struggle and hardships, but some turn to other comforts, like food.
The sermon series was based on scripture from Isaiah 40.
“My God is my comfort, not my possessions, not my food, not my ability to consume or my identity as a person in this world,” Chancey said. “But ‘Oh my God,’ my relationship with him. He is my comfort.”
Another change is prepackaged communion elements, in which a wafer is affixed to the miniature cup of grape juice. The church takes communion every week.
The church is still collecting offerings exclusively online or by mail as a precaution. Many have remained generous in their giving during the shutdown, Peterson said.
At the end of the service, the aisle host dismissed each row to prevent crowds trying to leave all together.
Kratz Leatherman, who has come to the church for the past year, was glad to return.
“Being home and watching on your TV is just not the same,” he said.
“At least this gives you a sense of that community and sharing it together. It’s a little odd when people are sitting here and there and you have that separation. Hopefully, we will get beyond that at some point.”
He was joined by his wife, Joyce. “For me it sort of re-centers me because there has been so much chaos going on in this world in the last several months,” Kratz Leatherman said. “This kind of gets you back to reality.”