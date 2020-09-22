Interfaith Women of New Hampshire is hosting a Zoom presentation, "Women, Faith and Art," on Oct. 5.
The private viewing of select sacred art from the collection of the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester will be led by Nancy Baker, an experienced Currier docent.
The Zoom talk is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m.
"This talk will look at the long history of religious art through works in the collection, with an emphasis on the female perspective," a news release says.
The cost is $5. Additional information can be found at interfaithwomennh.org