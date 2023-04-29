Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during their meeting at the Vatican, April 27, 2023. 

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

Women will be allowed to vote at a key meeting for Catholics, the Synod of Bishops, for the first time in October after a decision by Pope Francis.

The pope's changes were announced Wednesday through the Vatican's news website. They represent a "significant crack in the stained glass ceiling," Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women's Ordination Conference (WOC), said in a news release.