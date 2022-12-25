Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message at the Vatican

Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2022. 

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace."

Delivering the 10th Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the "shallow holiday glitter" and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.

