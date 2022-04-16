For an Auburn family, decorating St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester for Easter is an act of devotion, a chance to embrace the divine.
Lorna Aouad is in charge of the arrangements, with help from her husband, Rami Kattar, and their two children, 15-year-old Liam and 13-year-old Jovi.
The family has been decorating the cathedral for holy days since 2016, when the kids were small.
Aouad said she tries to do something different every year and admits she has caught herself imagining a new arrangement during Mass as Easter approaches.
“Every year, it’s more challenging, because I want to do something new for people,” she said.
The day of the decorating, she sends up a prayer to God: “It’s you and me. Tell me what you want me to do.”
Then she lets the spirit guide her.
In a Catholic church, all adornments are removed from the altar on Good Friday, which commemorates Christ’s death by crucifixion. Statues are covered with cloth and the church is left stark and solemn.
After the last service ends Friday evening, Aouad and her family arrive at the cathedral and quietly begin unloading flowers and decorations.
It’s a gift and a privilege, she said. “Just being on that high altar, you know that God is present there,” she said.
This is a family effort. Aouad’s mother sewed the silk cloths used to cover the statues for Good Friday.
Kattar built the wooden boxes that disguise the flower pots, and his wife drapes them with colorful silk for dramatic effect. She uses greens, fresh and artificial blooms, sprigs of herbs and small trees in her decorating.
Christmas is beautiful, Aouad said, “but to me, Easter is the real meaning of our faith and why we’re here.”
“It’s because Jesus gave his life for us,” she said. Decorating the church, she said, “I feel like I’m giving him a very tiny reward for what he has done for us.”
Her husband shares her enthusiasm. “There’s nothing better than decorating the house of God,” he said. “It’s something we look forward to doing.”
Easter, he said, “is what makes us Christian.”
From Lebanon to Auburn
Asked about the decorating effort, Liam is taciturn in the manner of 15-year-old boys everywhere.
A freshman at Pinkerton Academy, Liam is active in the cathedral parish, serving as master of ceremonies, which puts him in charge of training and scheduling the altar servers. And he helps his dad cover and uncover the statues, a harrowing feat that involves Kattar perching on a precariously tall ladder.
But the decorating? “It’s Mom’s thing,” he said.
His sister, Jovi, a seventh-grader at St. Joseph Junior High, has been an altar server since her First Communion. She likes helping her mother design the floral arrangements.
But “I don’t like taking orders,” she said, grinning.
Aouad came to the United States in 1993 with her family when she was 13 years old, fleeing the war that was tearing their homeland of Lebanon apart.
After she and her husband married in 2004, they tried different churches but none felt like home, Aouad said.
“When I went to the cathedral, I thought, ‘This is it,’” she said.
“What I like about the cathedral is the people are all international,” she said. Polish, Irish, African-American and Lebanese, all feel welcome in this beautiful place, she said.
Their devout faith took root in Lebanon, a place where Jesus once walked, Aouad said. There, she said, “We had to fight for our religion. We were being persecuted for being Christian.”
Her mother was shot by a sniper when Aouad was an infant. Both Aouad and Kattar remember living underground and seeing the injured and the dead.
Perhaps this is why they value their faith so deeply, and why it’s so important to them to pass it on to their American-born children.
“From the beginning when we were raising our kids, we told them that the priority is our religion and then school,” Kattar said.
The meaning of Easter
It’s gotten tougher as the kids get older, they admitted. The teens can’t participate in sports that practice or compete on Sundays because church takes precedence. And getting up early isn’t something most youngsters care to do.
But Aouad reminds her children: “This is the least you can do, is give God one hour of your time a week with all the blessings he has given.”
The Very Rev. Jason Jalbert, pastor and rector of St. Joseph Cathedral, said the family has taken on the decorating task “very humbly,” not looking for recognition. “It’s their way of giving to the parish,” he said.
Transforming the church from the starkness of Good Friday to the beauty of Easter has a deep spiritual meaning, Jalbert said. “From Good Friday into Holy Saturday, it’s a time of waiting for us,” he said. “Waiting for the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
Then comes the joyous celebration that commemorates Jesus’ resurrection, with music, flowers and incense, Jalbert said.
“All the senses are engaged when you walk into the church on Easter Sunday,” he said.
After two years of pandemic that kept many away from church services out of fear of contagion, that sense of jubilation may be even more heartfelt this year, Jalbert said.
“Holy Week and Easter are a great time for people to say: ‘I’m going to start coming back after two years of being away from the church.’”
“I would like to see the church full on Easter Sunday,” he said.