Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow — author of “Washington: A Life,” “The House of Morgan,” “Grant” and “Alexander Hamilton,” which became a blockbuster on Broadway — will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from New England College in recognition of his literary achievements.
Chernow will deliver the commencement address at the college’s 2023 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at 10 am on Simon Lawn in Henniker.
“As a longtime student and lover of American history, I am thrilled to welcome Mr. Chernow to NEC,” college president Dr. Wayne Lesperance Jr. stated in a news release. “I believe he will inspire our graduating class with the promise of all that awaits them as they begin the next chapter of their lives. I really hope he performs part of the “Hamilton” musical like he has done before. That would be amazing.”
Chernow’s accolades include the National Book Award for “The House of Morgan,” the George S. Eccles Prize for “The Warburgs,” and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography for “Alexander Hamilton,” which he adapted for theater, drawing sellout crowds on Broadway.
Founded in 1946, New England College was established to serve the needs of servicemen and women attending college on the GI Bill after World War II. Today it serves over 5,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students at campuses in Henniker and Manchester.