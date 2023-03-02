Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow — author of “Washington: A Life,” “The House of Morgan,” “Grant” and “Alexander Hamilton,” which became a blockbuster on Broadway — will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from New England College in recognition of his literary achievements.

Chernow will deliver the commencement address at the college’s 2023 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at 10 am on Simon Lawn in Henniker.