Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch was questioned under oath Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit over his network’s coverage of unfounded vote-rigging claims during the 2020 presidential election.

Election technology company Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News Network, which it alleges spread false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Republican Donald Trump and in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.