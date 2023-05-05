NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — The search for a worker who had been missing since a chemical explosion tore through an Opportunity Way factory shortly after midnight Thursday ended at 5:25 p.m. when the man's body was found, the city's fire chief said.

Four other workers at SEQENS, formerly PCI Synthesis, were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released. The victim was identified as Jack O'Keefe, 62, of Methuen, authorities said.