NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — The search for a worker who had been missing since a chemical explosion tore through an Opportunity Way factory shortly after midnight Thursday ended at 5:25 p.m. when the man's body was found, the city's fire chief said.
Four other workers at SEQENS, formerly PCI Synthesis, were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released. The victim was identified as Jack O'Keefe, 62, of Methuen, authorities said.
"On behalf of the City of Newburyport and all the emergency responders that worked this very difficult scene today, our condolences to the family," acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said during a 6:15 p.m. press conference several hundred yards from the site.
Bradbury added that first responders found the worker's body close to where the explosion took place at ground level.
"It is nice to bring some closure to the family," Bradbury added.
The search for the fifth worker's body was delayed for several hours until firefighters determined the area was safe to enter. Upon entering, firefighters encountered falling debris and other hazards.
"We got to that location as quick as we could today," Bradbury said.
He said the explosion was contained mostly to a recent addition to the factory, leaving the possibility open that the remaining part of the complex can reopen.
What caused the explosion remains under investigation.
About 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 911 operators received a report of an explosion at 9 Opportunity Way. Upon arrival, fire crews saw that an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had been launched through the building before landing in a parking lot about 30 feet away.
Bradbury said firefighters were met by heavy fire at the facility.
"We feel it was contained to the one building and the quality of the air tested is fine. It's just that there is structural damage to the building and we have to be very methodical about taking it apart, so that we can get to where we think he was last seen," Bradbury said.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called to the scene at daybreak in an attempt to find the missing worker.
There is no danger to area residents, but the Newburyport Police Department asks workers in the industrial park to avoid Opportunity Way while operations continue.
SEQENS, according to its website, is a leader in pharmaceutical synthesis with 24 manufacturing sites across Europe and the United States.
The company released a brief statement confirming the status of its workers.
"The authorities arrived quickly on site and we are grateful for their support and quick work," the statement read. "All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees."
The explosion, which could be heard and felt across much of the city, was the third serious incident at the plant since 2020.
In 2021, a chemical fire there resulted in the city suspending all permits that allowed the pharmaceutical company to operate until investigators determined what caused the blaze.
In February 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the company's roof and led to nearby businesses being evacuated.
In 2015, the company was fined $4,950 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as "serious" by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible wastes, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city will immediately slap a cease-and-desist order on PCI Synthesis as investigators determined what caused the latest incident. However, Reardon said he has a "very strong opinion" about the company and wasn't ruling out further actions.
"I have to put the safety of firefighters and our citizens before the company," Reardon said.
In addition to firefighters from across the region, the explosion also drew a response from the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services which is serving hot breakfast, coffee, snacks and hydration to Newburyport Fire Department, Mass Dept. Fire Services, Hazmat Teams, and neighboring mutual aid companies, according to an official.
A synthetic smell hung in the air at the scene and debris could be found on neighboring properties, while the back of the PCI Synthesis/SEQENS building appeared to have been flattened.
City Building Inspector Dennis Morel and Building Commissioner Greg Earls were assisting the Fire Department in dismantling the building. No injuries were reported among the emergency personnel, who are expected to be on the scene likely into Friday.
Mutual aid was provided by State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, East Kingston, N.H., Fire and Chief Ed Warren, Amesbury Fire and Chief Jim Nolan and Deputy Chief David Mather, Northeast Technical Rescue Team, North Reading Fire, Department of Fire Services Technical Rescue, Hazardous Material and Incident Rehab Units, North Andover Fire and Chief John Weir, Cataldo Ambulance, and the Ipswich, Salisbury, Newbury, Seabrook, West Newbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Rowley, Salem, N.H., Exeter, N.H., Hampton, N.H., and North Hampton, N.H., fire departments.
Two Lawrence firefighters, Lt. Jeff Martin who is on a hazardous materials response team and firefighter Paul King, who is on a country technical rescue team, both responded to the explosion, said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Moriarty said Martin and King are among specially training firefighters throughout the county who respond to dangerous incidents.
Those on the hazardous materials team tend to have more callouts than firefighters involved in technical rescue. Every individual fire department cannot afford to have all their firefighters trained in this area so it makes sense to have a team approach to a response, Moriarty explained.
"It's important but not situations that hopefully happen very often," Moriarty said.
Members of the technical rescue team are trained to rescue people from tough to access or jagged territories as well as collapsed buildings.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also on hand, as was the Fire Marshal's Office's Hazardous Materials Team.
The Fire Department also called the management of the neighboring Opportunity Works facility, which works with more than 300 men and women with special needs.
Bradbury said the not-for-profit corporation closed its building for the day but left the doors open for emergency personnel to hold meetings and use the restrooms.
"They were very accommodating," Bradbury said.
