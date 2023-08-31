Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized after a Delta Airlines plane hit serious turbulence on a trip to Atlanta, officials said.

The Airbus A350 took off from Italy’s Milan Malpensa airport early Tuesday morning with 151 passengers and 14 crewmembers onboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was about 40 miles northeast of its destination at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when travel conditions took a turn for the chaotic.