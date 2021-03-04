KEENE — As 11-year-old Brandy Wilbur did her school work in her 52 Marlboro St. apartment on Thursday she started to smell something burning.
“Then all of a sudden she saw flames coming up behind the gas stove,” said Brandon Wilbur, her father.
Brandy Wilbur made it out of the apartment and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center to get checked out, her father said.
Candy Wilbur, the child’s mother, rushed over from her job at the Main Street Cumberland Farms convenience store when news of the fire reached the store.
She soon left to go to the hospital to be with her daughter.
Brandon Wilbur said the child was uninjured escaping from the fire, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
A local mechanic, Wilbur said the family had lived in the second-floor apartment for about seven or eight years. He wasn’t sure what the family would do for immediate shelter.
“I don’t know,” he said, watching the fire crews comb through his burned belongings and home.
The fire at the multi-unit apartment building was first reported just before noon. The flames were knocked down quickly, fire officials said.
The investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing. It is unclear if any residents of the first floor will be allowed back in due to the heavy damage to the second floor.
Kim Arel, the manager at Cumberland Farms, said the employees at the store would make sure the Wilbur family is taken care of.
“We stick together,” Arel said.
Being homeless in winter is tough, she said, and the 16-member team at the convenience store will make sure the Wilbur family has what they need, she said.
“It’s not great anytime, but to have this happen when it’s so cold is hard,” Arel said.