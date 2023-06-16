A semitrailer collided with a bus carrying senior citizens on a rural highway in central Canada on Thursday morning, killing at least 15 people and injuring 10, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, marking one of the deadliest road accidents in the country's recent history.

The bus with about two dozen passengers was struck by the semitrailer as it crossed an intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, according to authorities. Officers said they arrived at the scene at about 11:40 a.m. and have been working to notify the families of those injured and killed in the collision. The injured were taken to a hospital.