A 15-year-old boy died Sunday evening while swimming at Sebbins Pond in Bedford.
Authorities were dispatched to the pond around 7 p.m. for a report of a teenage male who was missing in the water.
“Upon arrival, officers entered the water in an attempt to locate the swimmer and subsequently requested mutual aid support from the Nashua Police Department dive team,” the Bedford Police Department said in a statement.
Divers located the boy’s body about 9 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release. The name of the victim was not immediately released by authorities.
Police said the incident remains under active investigation, and foul play is not suspected.
According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, several civilians were searching in the water for the boy when police and fire crews arrived on scene.
“Witness interviews indicate the boy and several friends were playing on a rope swing and dropping into the water,” said a release from the marine patrol unit. “The victim landed in the water after using the rope swing, surfaced briefly and then submerged, not to be seen again.”
One of the victim’s friends called 911, according to Marine Patrol.
Authorities are offering several water safety recommendations in light of the tragedy in Bedford, including urging people to swim in areas with lifeguards whenever possible.
They are also reminding citizens to always wear a personal flotation device or life jacket while recreating from a boat, alongshore or in the water, and to know the conditions prior to heading out.
Anyone with information about the incident at Sebbins Pond can call New Marine Patrol Sgt. Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114.