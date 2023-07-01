Recent drowning deaths across the Gulf Coast have local officials worried that beachgoers are too cavalier when entering the water, concerns amplified by the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service says that, since the beginning of June, 18 people have died in rip currents across the country, representing more than 30 percent of the 55 people who have drowned from the fast-moving-water phenomenon this year. On average, 71 people die in rip current drownings each year, according to the National Weather Service.