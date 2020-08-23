An 18-year-old Milford woman died in a single-car rollover accident on Route 101 Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Perry Road and the Osgood Road overpass.
Jennifer DeAngelis was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Chevy Malibu when she went off the roadway causing the car to roll over. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Route 101 between Phelan Road and Route 13 was closed for three hours as a result of the accident. Milford Police received assistance from Wilton and Amherst police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milford Police Department.