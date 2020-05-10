2-alarm fire in Newbury damages multi-family home

NEWBURY - A fire at a multi-family home damaged one unit and a shed early Sunday, the Newbury Fire and Rescue Department said.
Firefighters responded to the home at 683 Route 103 just after 2:30 a.m. and spent about three hours battling the fire, the department said Sunday. Supporting units from New London, Sunapee, Newport, Sutton, Bradford and Warner assisted in fighting the two-alarm fire, according to the department.
There were no injuries.
One resident who was displaced by the fire was receiving assistance, including a safe place to shelter and other essentials, from the American Red Cross of Northern New England.
“Emergencies don’t stop,” said Susan Doherty-Funke, a Red Cross volunteer and duty office for the disaster response, in a release Sunday. “Red Cross volunteers continue to provide help and hope in the face of emergencies. We are using modified procedures to ensure safety and social distancing as we deliver our humanitarian mission to people in need.”