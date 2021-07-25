Rescue groups helped two hikers get down two separate mountains Saturday.
A 22-year-old woman from Pennsylvania suffered a leg injury on Mount Moosilauke and a 25-year-old man became incapacitated by an allergic reaction on Mount Chocorua.
Just before midnight, Fish and Game received a call about an injured hiker on Mount Moosilauke’s Beaver Brook Trail, which in some steep sections includes iron rungs to aid hikers. The woman had aggravated a prior injury after hiking to a spot near the summit and then heading back down.
Marissa Avadanian, 22, of Morgantown, Penn., was hiking with her father and younger brother. With the assistance of her father, she made slow progress down the mountain. The brother went ahead to call for help.
The first rescuers — a Woodstock police officer — got to Avadanian around 12:30 a.m., who was about a mile up the trail. About 15 members of the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team showed up to assist.
The rescuers took turns supporting Avadanian on both sides to help walk her out.
The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Fish and Game officials were notified around 5 p.m. Saturday about a hiker incapacitated by an allergic reaction on Mount Chocorua’s Liberty Trail. Patrick Cronin, 25, was hiking with a friend when he experienced swelling and had trouble breathing, according to a news release.
The rescue team met Cronin about 1.5 miles from the trailhead. After making slow progress down the mountain, Cronin was transferred to a utility task vehicle.
The team made it to the rail at approximately 6:45 p.m. Cronin evaluated and treated by EMS personnel from Action Ambulance.