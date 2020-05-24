BERLIN - Two people were injured in separate ATV crashes at Jericho Mountain State Park on the first day trails were open to off-road vehicles, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Conservation officers responded to the first crash around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a Nashua man riding on the Brook Road Trail crashed into a tree, Fish and Game said in a release. Kyle Pelletier, 25, suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury, according to the release.
First responders transported Pelletier on a UTV to an ambulance that took him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Fish and Game said. Based on preliminary findings by investigators, speed appeared to be the primary contributing factor in the crash, the release said.
Conservation officers were still investigating the crash when a call came in reporting a second accident involving an ATV that rolled over on the Twista Vista Trail, Fish and Game said.
Stephanie Chandonnet, 31, of Brookline, lost control while descending a hill on a narrow section of trail, causing the ATV to roll and land on top of her, according to the release.
First responders from the Berlin Fire Department provided initial medical treatment and an ambulance took Chandonnet to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to the release.