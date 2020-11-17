For the first time since Nashua’s Safe Stations program ended, 24-hour access to addiction services has resumed in the city.
The new initiative is coming at a crucial time when opioid misuse continues and COVID-19 cases rise, according to organizers.
“I would say that the individuals coming in for assistance are discussing that they have been impacted pretty significantly by COVID,” said Kristin Makara, director of the Doorway of Greater Nashua.
The Doorway of Greater Nashua, located at 268 Main St., has partnered with GateHouse Recovery Solutions, 63 Temple St., to expand access to addiction services 24 hours a day.
This partnership, according to Makara, ensures that Nashua residents have access to the care they need -- regardless of what time of day it might be. It is the first Doorway program in the state to offer around-the-clock services.
Since May, Southern New Hampshire Health has been a point of entry into The Doorway program, the statewide initiative that provides addiction services to individuals suffering from a substance use disorder. The Doorway of Greater Nashua typically provides services to nearly 70 new individuals each month, according to Makara.
Since its inception, a total of 355 people have sought assistance from the Doorway of Greater Nashua, she added.
After the pandemic hit New Hampshire in March, individuals seeking help for addiction are describing constant stressors such as the loss of employment, loss of housing or the overarching fear of future health issues, explained Makara.
With Nashua’s Safe Stations program coming to an end this past June, she said the community was very concerned about a potential loss in care for those in need.
“Previously, individuals seeking help for their substance use disorder were able to access Nashua’s Safe Stations,” Kara Morse, clinical director of behavioral health and integrative care at Foundation Medical Partners, said in a statement. “Thankfully, now individuals who are seeking after hours support for their substance use disorder can access the GateHouse.”
GateHouse Recovery Solutions has staff that is trained to work with individuals pursuing their first stages of recovery, explained Makara, adding their Temple Street location can provide safe and secure shelter accommodations throughout the evening, night and early morning hours until the Doorway opens for normal business hours.
The Doorway of Greater Nashua provides screening and evaluation, treatment, referrals for medication-assisted treatment, prevention, naloxone, crisis stabilization and other services such as housing, evidence-based programs and workforce opportunities, according to the news release.
Makar said on Tuesday that individuals are still being encouraged to call 2-1-1 for addiction assistance in New Hampshire, and they will be directed to the appropriate Doorway program.