Ship topples in dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh

View of the research vessel Petrel after it tipped on its side in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, March 22, 2023. 

 RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

A large ship tipped over in Scotland on Tuesday morning, injuring 25 people and creating stunning images.

The Petrel was dry-docked at Imperial Dock in Edinburgh when it suddenly dislodged around 8:30 a.m. and started leaning at a 45-degree angle.

RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS  
