Some 3,200 tons of contaminated soil have been hauled out of the area where a gasoline tanker crashed in December as crews continue a cleanup effort off Route 101 in Epping.
All of the contaminated soil has now been removed and will be replaced with new material, state and local officials said.
The extensive project along the westbound lanes just east of Exit 6 began after authorities said the J.P. Noonan Transportation tanker carrying 11,000 gallons of gasoline was struck by a car and overturned on Dec. 16, spilling an estimated 6,000 gallons into the wooded area.
“The environmental contractor is presently working to complete the backfilling and site restoration of the site and associated wetlands affected by the cleanup. There will be some supplemental excavation activities to be completed along the toe of the earthen embankment along the side of Route 101 in order to address some residual soil impacts in that location,” said James Martin, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Services.
Acting Epping Fire Chief Joe Lombardo said he recently spoke with representatives from J.P. Noonan and was told that crews were waiting for the water level in the area to drop before bringing more clean soil to the site.
“So far they said everything shows that contamination was minimal and it looks like they addressed it by removing the soil so it’s just a matter now of getting everything back up to the way it was prior to the spill. … As long as the rain stops so they can get that filled up and it doesn’t turn into mud then they’ll go ahead and get it fixed up,” he said.
Lombardo added that it also doesn’t appear that any private wells in the area were impacted by the spill.
However, the state is keeping a close eye on the area and will perform sampling and laboratory analysis of monitoring wells that surround the excavated area, according to Martin.
Meanwhile, the woman charged in connection with the crash remains free on bail.
Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.
State police allege that she swerved her car into the tanker operated by Jeffry Beaulieu, causing it to veer off the highway and overturn.
Beaulieu suffered multiple injuries in the crash.
Gulyban has denied that she saw the tanker and told authorities that she was driving in the left lane and was “unaware of her speed” when she intentionally swerved to the right in an attempt to drive off the highway to “end it all.”