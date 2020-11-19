Three men who installed a heating system in the home of a Lyman couple who died last year of carbon monoxide poisoning have been indicted on charges of negligent homicide.
John "Jack" Joseph Courtney Jr., 71, his wife, April (Jacques) Courtney, 63, and several pets succumbed to carbon-monoxide poisoning at 29 Wilderness Acres Road on Jan. 26, 2019, State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said after the incident.
Indicted on two counts each of negligent homicide were licensed gas fitters Adam Vigent, 51, of North Haverhill; Philip L. Poirier, 28, of Corinth, Vt.; and Richard B. Mallet Jr., 49, of Woodsville.
Poirier and Mallett were also indicted on a single count each of reckless conduct.
According to the indictments, Vigent developed the plan to install the gas boiler and vent-heating system at the Courtneys’ house and then directed Poirier and Mallet to carry it out.
Vigent’s plan used the hole from an old vent system, the indictments said, but it was “not compliant with the manufacturer-required height for snow load specific to that area.”
Reusing the old hole, the indictments said, left the vent terminal pipe "vulnerable to snow and/or ice damage and/or blockage.”
The improper installation, the indictments said, “caused the cycling of exhaust gases back into the boiler and residence, increasing the carbon monoxide levels in the residence to a fatal level.”
All of the charges are class B felonies punishable by 3 1/2 to seven years in prison.