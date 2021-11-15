Rescuers were busy much of Sunday rescuing hikers injured on Mount Monadnock after encountering icy conditions.
Around 10:30 a.m. a woman identified as Tina Sharby, 57, of Goffstown fell and needed to be rescued from the Pumpelly Trail junction.
Sharby was brought to a waiting ambulance around 7:38 p.m. and taken to Monadnock Community Hospital for treatment.
Around 12:45 p.m., while crews were busy with Sharby, conservation officers received a call for another hiker who needed help. Frederick Demarco, 53 of North Attleboro, Mass., made it to the peak of the mountain when he fell and seriously hurt his lower leg, officials said.
Park staff, Good Samaritans and rescue teams climbed to the summit. After learning that a rescue helicopter was unable to fly, crews decided the quickest way off the mountain was to go down using the White Arrow Trail. Rescue teams encountered wet, steep, and slippery trail conditions on the way down, along with snow at the summit.
While rescue crews were descending the White Arrow Trail with Demarco, at approximately 5:56 p.m. a hiker identified as Kateri Demartino, 43 of Gardner, Mass. -- described by officials as a “frequent hiker on Mt. Monadnock” -- was out for an evening hike when she noticed the group of emergency vehicles and decided to try and help as a Good Samaritan.
When she hiked up and didn’t see anyone, she began coming back down the mountain. On her way down, Demartino fell and called 911 not far from where crews were carrying the injured North Attleboro man.
Four rescuers left the group and hiked back up the White Arrow Trail to find her. As Demarco was about to be put into a second Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, a decision was made to have that ambulance respond to the top of the Toll Road for Demartino, whose condition was deteriorating.
Demartino was assisted down the trail to the top of the Old Toll Road, arriving at approximately 7:45 p.m.. She was transported to Monadnock Community Hospital by the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance. A Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department Ambulance was requested to transport Demarco to Monadnock Community Hospital because the two Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulances were occupied by the other injured hikers.
Fish and Game reminds hikers to come prepared for winter-like conditions this time of year with proper footwear.