Three New Hampshire firefighters were among those honored during the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, 87 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years were also honored.
The names of the 215 firefighters became a permanent part of the national memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, MD, on Oct. 2-3.
The foundation presented each family attending with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
Those from New Hampshire are:
Chief Darin Sabine of the Newington Fire Department;
Capt. David Lavoie of the Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue Department;
Capt. Steven Tower of the Goffstown Fire Department.
Newington Fire Chief Darin Sabine died at 35 in September 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Sabine started his career with the Newington Fire Department as a call member. He became a part-time firefighter and then deputy chief before taking on the title of fire chief.
At the time of his death, Dover Fire Chief Paul Haas said this of his fellow firefighter: “He had an entire career in front of him. He left the fire service, the Newington Fire Department, and most importantly his family ... way too soon.”
Campton-Thornton Fire-Rescue Capt. David M. Lavoie died Nov. 9, 2019, from a medical emergency, some 12 hours after Lavoie and two fellow firefighters responded to a residential fire alarm call in Campton.
Lavoie was helping a friend do tree work in Hebron when he suffered what Campton-Thornton Fire Chief Daniel Defosses said was a cardiac incident. He was 52 and an 11-year veteran of the department.
Steve Tower, a Goffstown Fire Department captain, died Aug. 31, 2020, after suffering a medical emergency during a physical test at the Concord Fire Academy in Concord.
Tower, 54, had served three decades with the Goffstown Fire Department, and came out of retirement to serve as interim chief of the department. He had decided to stay un-retired after the town appointed a new chief, and was becoming certified again when he died.
Tower was on the Goffstown department panel that interviewed current Fire Chief Brian Allard for his first job as a firefighter.
“He was one of my early mentors. Not only me, but probably hundreds of firefighters across New Hampshire,” Allard said at the time of Tower’s death. “He would take them, myself included, under his wing and show them the expectations of becoming a firefighter.”